SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man charged after shooting and killing neighbor’s cat that he says “hissed” at his puppy

He was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a written promise to appear in court,
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the...
Kenny the cat was shot and killed, according to deputies, by a neighbor who was upset that the cat hissed at his puppy.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been charged with felony cruelty to animals after deputies say he shot and killed a neighbor’s family pet.

“I was astounded. I had no…I was just shocked, really,” said the cat’s owner Cale Alligood. “I confronted the guy, the man that shot the cat still had the rifle, I said, well, what did you do? He never answered me, he said your cat was bothering my dog.”

According to the report at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a home on Blue Heron Drive on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Jonathan Alexander Humphries, 26, had shot and killed a cat named Kenny that belonged to one of his neighbors. Humphries then allegedly tried to put the cat’s body in a fire pit, and hid the collar.

Humphries said that he was walking his puppy in the neighborhood when he encountered the cat. He said the cat hissed at his puppy. Humphries said he threw a rock at the cat, but the cat didn’t run away.

Humphries then went to his truck and got his gun. Investigators say Humphries shot the cat from a distance of about 43 feet, then walked up to the cat and shot it again.

He told investigators that the second shot was so the cat “wouldn’t suffer.”

Humphries told deputies that he thought the cat was a stray, but later said he couldn’t remember where he had hidden the cat’s collar.

After he shot the cat the second time, he tried to put it in a fire pit in his yard. A neighbor stopped him from doing that, according to the report.

Humphries was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a written promise to appear in court.

“My 10-year-old daughter, it was pretty much her cat, that was her pet, that was the hardest,” Alligood added.

Despite what happened, Alligood said that both of children said that they needed to pray for Humphries. “Yes, I was very distraught. Self-control was a hard thing for me at the moment, both of my kids mentioned, my son told him his desire to pray for him. My daughter, she said ‘Daddy he’s an evil man, we need to pray for that man.’”

WBTV reached out Humphries through social media to ask if he wanted to comment on the story or the circumstances. He replied “Inaccurate sources apparently, and WBTV doesn’t have spell check?”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
he Berkeley County school board is set to discuss changes to the school district’s attendance...
Berkeley Co. school board set to discuss proposed attendance line, grade configuration changes
Officials with Nexans held a ribbon cutting on a Charleston renewable energy plant that will...
Company cuts ribbon on one-of-a-kind Goose Creek renewable energy plant
The City of Charleston is hoping to get millions of dollars through a FEMA grant to go toward a...
City of Charleston hopes to get $6.7 million from FEMA for downtown drainage project
The City of Charleston is set to receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and...
Charleston Police could receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment