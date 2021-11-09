Man charged in fatal Ravenel shooting waives bond hearing

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 23-year-old man facing charges in a deadly shooting in September waived his right to appear before a bond court judge Tuesday morning.

Da’Shawn Marquis Richards is charged with murder and attempted murder in a Sept. 19 shooting.

He was arrested Monday afternoon by county deputies and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service during a traffic stop in the Hanahan area.

The charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 19 in the area of Savannah Highway and Davison Road near Ravenel. Deputies initially responded for what appeared to be a single-vehicle traffic accident.

A report states investigators determined someone fired shots at a white sedan.

Police said one person in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Timothy Thompson Jr., of Charleston.

Another person in the vehicle suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, a report states.

Court documents state investigators determined the victims had been at a West Ashley restaurant shortly before the shooting.

The surviving victim told deputies he believed he was set up by a person at a table near theirs in the restaurant and said they were followed down the road by another vehicle after they left, an affidavit states.

Investigators say security video showed a man leaving the table abruptly via an employee door and driving off. Redacted court documents do not include the man’s name, but state he was killed a week later and was known to be a “close associate” of Richards.

Court documents state the video shows a Honda Civic with Virginia registration backing into a parking space outside the restaurant and its driver waiting for approximately 20 minutes for the victims to exit.

Investigators say a witness identified Richards as the driver of that vehicle.

As the victims left the parking lot in their vehicle, the Honda Civic quickly exited the parking lot as well, the affidavit states.

Court documents state call detail records for Richards and the second man place them both in the area of the restaurant at the same time before the shooting and as moving south on Savannah Highway in the direction of the victims. The phone records also place Richards in the area of I-526 and Paul Cantrell Boulevard at the same time a license plate reader captured the vehicle’s license plate traveling westbound into West Ashley on I-526, the document states.

Richards was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

