Mount Pleasant to discuss changes to noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders are set to vote on a plan to limit noise to a specific decibel level.

Town Council members will consider the plan at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Councilman Gary Santos says one Mount Pleasant restaurant, Saltwater Cowboys, typically plays music at a decibel level of about 80.

The ordinance being discussed would limit most restaurants in the Shem Creek area to a decibel level of 75 on weeknights and 80 on weekends up until 11 p.m.

The biggest change with the ordinance, Santos says, is setting a specific decibel level at which music becomes too loud.

“We’re doing this because we want to find some balance, you know,” Santos says. “We want to have some music on the creek. We want the owners and the citizens who live around there to enjoy their areas around there, so we’re trying to find that balance. And I think we have found it. We may have to tweak it a little, but right now I think this is a good start.”

Under the present noise ordinance, violations in Mount Pleasant are at the discretion of a police officer.

This new proposal would allow restaurants to manage and monitor those levels themselves.

While Shem Creek is one of the areas expected to be affected by the ordinance, the decibel limit would extend townwide, including with trucks and bars.

If approved, it would go into effect immediately.

Mount Pleasant Town Council will swear in four newly-elected council members, who will be included in the vote on the sound ordinance.

That meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.