New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been exactly a month since the superintendent of Dorchester District 4 abruptly resigned his position. New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs before he decided to resign on Oct. 8.

As part of the separation agreement between Wymbs and the district, a formal letter was sent to State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman informing her that Wymbs offered his resignation following allegations of inappropriate conduct, something the district is required to report by law.

However the nature of those allegations remain a mystery.

Despite requesting documentation of complaints against Wymbs, the district has not provided that information. In an email, Acting Superintendent Andrea Sturkey says they have provided Live 5 with everything they have retained.

Wymbs had only been with the district since January of 2020. Last year, the board voted to extend his contract through June of 2023 with an annual salary of $140,000. In the separation agreement, the board agreed to pay Wymbs through the end of the year.

In addition, the board has agreed to not make any public comments regarding the resignation.

Last year, Wymbs was accused of sending threatening messages to a DD4 board member and a complaint was filed with the State Department of Education.

Before coming to DD4, Wymbs was in Florence District 1 where he was accused of abusing his power and sending aggressive messages. At least two employees resigned and filed lawsuits again Wymbs. One those lawsuits was dismissed. The other is still pending.

