Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was attempting to unload a gun at a home in Colleton County.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue said it happened on the night of Nov. 5 at a home on the 1300 block of Chisholm Road.

A caller told 911 operators that an adult was attempting to unload a gun when it discharged. CCFR officials reported that a bullet then struck the girl in the face.

“Firefighter-Paramedics found the child in stable condition and the injury did not appear life-threatening,” CCFR officials said. “Family members had controlled the bleeding prior to the arrival of Fire-Rescue.”

She was treated at the scene, then transported to the Children’s Trauma Center at MUSC.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

