SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC attorney general to sue over healthcare worker vaccine mandates

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden...
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.(Sean Rayford | (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File))
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Monday he plans to sue the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

Wilson released a brief statement Monday evening:

President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power. The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines. We intend to file suit in the very near future.

Wilson said last week he would also fight the Biden Administration’s private employer vaccine mandate, a rule released by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require approximately 84 million U.S. workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly.

He called that rule “garbage” and “unconstitutional.”

A federal court halted the mandate for private employers over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
With high tide in Charleston Harbor approaching, the harbor was approaching a major flood stage...
Downtown Charleston streets re-open following after high tide
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

According to the survey from CNN, 52 percent of Americans disapprove while 48 percent approve....
Biden disapproval rating grows before midterms
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Majority of Americans disapprove of job Biden is doing, poll finds
Mount Pleasant leaders are set to vote on a plan to limit noise to a specific decibel level.
Mount Pleasant to discuss changes to noise ordinance
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex