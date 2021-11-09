SC Lottery
SC reports fewer than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 382 new cases of COVID-19 detected in tests conducted Sunday.

DHEC’s data included 276 confirmed through PCR tests and another 106 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported two new deaths, both of which were listed as confirmed. Both occurred in the Lowcountry: Beaufort and Charleston County each reported one confirmed death.

The results came from 15,243 tests with a positive rate of 4.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 904,689 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 724,601 cases detected using PCR tests and 180,088 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,898 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,016 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,882 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 12 million COVID tests.



