SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State suspends license of Midlands teacher accused of having cannabis-infused treats in student prize box

Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box
Sheriff: Midlands teacher had marijuana edibles in student prize box(Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Adam Mintzer and Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the license of a former Lexington teacher accused of having cannabis-infused edibles in her student prize box.

Victoria Farish Weiss, 27, is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug after a September 23 incident in which two students picked candy from a prize box in the teacher’s classroom.

The report says one student in Weiss’ second-grade class at Rocky Creek Elementary, grabbed “Stoney Patch Kids” gummies believing they were Sour Patch Kids. Weiss told the student to grab something else but the child still left with the marijuana edibles. The other grabbed a Dum Dums lollipop.

According to education officials, the student took a pack of “Chuckles”, a cannabis-infused candy, to daycare. The after-school program teacher noticed that the bag was not Sour Patch Kids, did not open the pack, and contacted the child’s school, according to the responding deputy’s report.

Weiss claims she bought a mixed bag of candy from the Dollar General to give to her students and on September 23 two students were allowed to get a prize from the candy box, according to the department’s report.

Officials with SCDE say that Weiss’ license will be suspended until a hearing is held and the matter is resolved.

Weiss faces the possibility of having her license revoked.

“We became involved in this case Sept. 23 after we received word a Rocky Creek Elementary School student picked a pack of marijuana edibles out of a box full of candy Weiss used to reward students,” said Koon. “Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box. The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

After being informed about the incident, the Rocky Creek assistant principal found another pack of marijuana gummies in the prize bowl and the deputies found THC edibles in Weiss’ home, according to the arrest warrant.

The report from law enforcement also says Weiss was “hysterical” when she was approached by her assistant principal.

No students ate the edibles, according to Koon.

As of October 13, Weiss is no longer employed by Lexington School District One, according to district officials.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Greg Little, Superintendent. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.”

The pack claims the gummies have 350 mg of THC. Sheriff Koon says these gummies are illegal in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex
It was originally supposed to end on Friday. Within the current policy, students who refuse to...
Charleston Co. School District mask mandate ending early after board vote

Latest News

The City of Charleston is hoping to get millions of dollars through a FEMA grant to go toward a...
City of Charleston hopes to get $6.7 million from FEMA for downtown drainage project
The City of Charleston is set to receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and...
Charleston Police could receive more than $35,000 for trauma-informed training and equipment
There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing...
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair
Congressman Jim Clyburn spoke to reporters Tuesday about the newly-passed infrastructure bill...
Clyburn visits Charleston to talk about infrastructure bill’s impact in SC
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,243 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 5.9