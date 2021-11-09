SC Lottery
Summerville to celebrate Christmas with ‘Old Time Summerville Christmas Celebration’

Organizers say they are bringing back the tree lighting ceremony.
Organizers say they are bringing back the tree lighting ceremony.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is planning to celebrate the holidays with their annual Old Time Summerville Christmas Celebration at the end of November.

Organizers are bringing back the tree lighting ceremony along with music by the Summerville Singers, starting at 6:30 p.m., the event’s Facebook page states.

Pictures with Santa will be at the Hutchinson Square Bandstand and letters to Santa will be located on Short Central Avenue; both start at 6 p.m., organizers say.

Slots for ice skating can be reserved here. That is taking place on 208 S. Cedar St.

Live window displays will be viewable starting at 6 p.m. organizers say a list of participating businesses with a map will be posted closer to the event.

There will be two voting locations for those window displays at W. Richardson Avenue and Hutchinson Square.

The event runs from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30. Organizers say it’s a rain or shine event.

