Three people from Charleston sentenced in connection to overdose death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people from Charleston have been sentenced for their roles in someone dying of an overdose, the acting U.S attorney for South Carolina says.

Darryl Blunt and Ayla Courvoisie are both sentenced for distributing fentanyl that caused a death, with Courvoisie also being sentenced for wire fraud, Acting U.S. Attorney for South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart says.

Blunt was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Courvoisie was sentenced to 12 years, a news release stated.

In this case, Teresa Cooper was also sentenced to probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the news release stated.

Evidence presented in court showed that Blunt gave the fentanyl to Courvoisie, who then gave the drugs to the victim who died from them.

Courvoisie then contacted Blunt, who, along with others, helped Courvoisie move the victim’s body, court evidence says.

Courvoisie also stole the victim’s bank cards and used them around Charleston, court evidence says.

Additional evidence shows that while in jail, Blunt directed Cooper to get a gun for him, which they were not allowed to have.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, North Charleston Police Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

