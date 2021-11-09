Clyburn visits Charleston to talk about infrastructure bill’s impact in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn says he believes the newly-passed infrastructure bill will allow every household in the state to be connected to broadband internet service.

He said during a news conference Tuesday that broadband is easily his top priority for the state.

“I am a believer that broadband is to the 21st century with electricity was the 20th century,” he said.

With nearly $600 billion in new federal aid, the historic investment includes more than $100 billion to improve aging highways, roads and bridges; another $39 billion for modernizing public transit, $25 billion to improve airports, $55 billion for clean drinking water and $65 billion to boost internet access.

Clyburn says the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help create economic growth and millions of good-paying jobs” across the country.

It will bring more than $6 billion in direct funding to the state and many millions more in competitive grants.

Clyburn was said to be instrumental in ensuring the bipartisan deal would pass in the House.

