Clyburn visits Charleston to talk about infrastructure bill’s impact in SC

Congressman Jim Clyburn spoke to reporters Tuesday about the newly-passed infrastructure bill...
Congressman Jim Clyburn spoke to reporters Tuesday about the newly-passed infrastructure bill and its impact on South Carolina.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congressman Jim Clyburn says he believes the newly-passed infrastructure bill will allow every household in the state to be connected to broadband internet service.

He said during a news conference Tuesday that broadband is easily his top priority for the state.

“I am a believer that broadband is to the 21st century with electricity was the 20th century,” he said.

With nearly $600 billion in new federal aid, the historic investment includes more than $100 billion to improve aging highways, roads and bridges; another $39 billion for modernizing public transit, $25 billion to improve airports, $55 billion for clean drinking water and $65 billion to boost internet access.

Clyburn says the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help create economic growth and millions of good-paying jobs” across the country.

It will bring more than $6 billion in direct funding to the state and many millions more in competitive grants.

Clyburn was said to be instrumental in ensuring the bipartisan deal would pass in the House.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

