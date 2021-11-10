SC Lottery
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possess of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department have announced the arrest of a murder suspect wanted in shooting at a convenience store.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was also served with an arrest warrant for grand larceny in an unrelated case, and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center. A report states Simmons was apprehended by police and the U.S. Marshals Office at a home on the 3500 block of Harbor Lake Drive in Goose Creek. He was interviewed by detectives and subsequently charged.

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder and possess of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.(CCDC)

Simmons is the second person arrested in the case. Investigators had already arrested 25-year-old Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a handgun by persons unlawful.

Both men’s charges stem from a shooting at the A1 Grocery store on 4104 Dorchester Road on Monday. A report states that the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to NCPD officials, an investigation revealed that Ferguson picked up the Simmons and drove him from the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 25-year-old Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.(CCDC)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

