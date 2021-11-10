Berkeley Co. school board takes no action on proposed changes to attendance lines

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – The Berkeley County school board discussed changes to the school district’s attendance line on Tuesday night, but did not take any actions on the proposals.

Some of the changes involved overcrowded schools like Foxbank Elementary, Cane Bay Middle and Cane Bay High. The proposed changes would have had some of those students attending different schools in the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, students who lived north of the Tailrace Canal would have attended new schools if the changes had been approved.

Board members cited multiple concerns on not acting on the proposals including separating children from their classmates.

The board said they would revisit the issue at a future time. For information on the proposed changes, click here.

District officials said they’ve seen growth for a few years in the 17A corridor of the county in areas such as Cane Bay, Nexton and Foxbank. Now, district officials say they are starting to see the growth expand into other areas as well.

“We’re growing by about 700 to 1,000 students a year,” Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

