SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. school board takes no action on proposed changes to attendance lines

(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) – The Berkeley County school board discussed changes to the school district’s attendance line on Tuesday night, but did not take any actions on the proposals.

Some of the changes involved overcrowded schools like Foxbank Elementary, Cane Bay Middle and Cane Bay High. The proposed changes would have had some of those students attending different schools in the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, students who lived north of the Tailrace Canal would have attended new schools if the changes had been approved.

Board members cited multiple concerns on not acting on the proposals including separating children from their classmates.

The board said they would revisit the issue at a future time. For information on the proposed changes, click here.

District officials said they’ve seen growth for a few years in the 17A corridor of the county in areas such as Cane Bay, Nexton and Foxbank. Now, district officials say they are starting to see the growth expand into other areas as well.

“We’re growing by about 700 to 1,000 students a year,” Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex

Latest News

Brigadier General Jason Kelly addresses city council on Tuesday to laid out a plan for building...
Army Corps of Engineers general addresses city council to sell sea wall project
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Congressman Jim Clyburn spoke to reporters Tuesday about the newly-passed infrastructure bill...
Clyburn visits Charleston to talk about infrastructure bill’s impact in SC
he Berkeley County school board is set to discuss changes to the school district’s attendance...
Berkeley Co. school board set to discuss proposed attendance line, grade configuration changes