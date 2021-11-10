SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game

By Laurie Perez
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL) – A girl has lingering health issues after another teen was caught on camera punching her during a basketball game.

The victim’s mother said the other girl’s mother encouraged the violence.

There is a video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a youth club basketball tournament Sunday in Garden Grove, California.

“When I saw the clip, I was horrified just like everybody else and so angry,” said Alice Ham, Lauryn’s mother.

It’s hard to make out in the video, but people who were at the game told Alic Ham seconds before this happened, the other player’s mom told her to hit Lauryn.

The attack left Lauryn with a bruised neck and concussion.

“It’s on the video. You can hear it plain and simple. The ref that was there, also heard it and is willing, you know, to give a statement,” Alice Ham said. “The mom basically incited violence against my daughter. She told her daughter to go and hit her. To me, that rises to the level of assault.”

The Garden Grove Police Department confirms Ham has filed a police report.

The other player, whose name was not released, and her mom were ejected from the tournament.

Parents and coaches said she’s the daughter of a former NBA player and had already been getting attention from college scouts.

Ham says neither the player nor her mom have apologized for what happened.

Meanwhile, she’s just hoping her daughter, who is aiming to play in college, will even want to play basketball again.

“I’m just praying that, you know, she’ll get back out on the court and do what she loves,” Ham said.

It’s unclear if the girl who threw the punch will remain on the team or if police will file charges.

Copyright 2021 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing...
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair
Students, faculty and visitors will be allowed inside of Charleston County School District...
Mask mandate lifted for Charleston County School District students and staff
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
Kyle Rittenhouse testified Wednesday in his trial. He is charged with crimes related to the...
Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
The award goes to programs that make a positive impact on South Carolina Public Education.
Charleston-based Reading Partners wins Riley Institute education award