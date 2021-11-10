Charleston-based Reading Partners wins Riley Institute education award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Riley Institute at Furman University named Charleston-based Reading Partners South Carolina as the winners of the 2021 Dick and Tunky Riley WhatWorksSC Award for Excellence.

The award goes to programs that make a positive impact on South Carolina Public Education.

During an award celebration Tuesday, former South Carolina Gov. Dick Riley recognized the Reading Partners as the winner of the award and a $10,000 prize.

“I think we all should all take as many opportunities as we can to celebrate our educators especially after such a difficult 20 months, which is exactly what we are doing today,” Riley said.

Reading Partners South Carolina places community volunteers in low-income schools to help children with basic reading through individualized one-on-one tutoring.

“Winning the 2021 WhatWorksSC Award is an honor for Reading Partners South Carolina and will allow us to continue bringing evidence-based literacy programming to students across the state,” Reading Partners Senior Executive Director Kecia Greenho said. “As we provide our traditional in-person program and expand our virtual tutoring program, we see the potential for a much stronger future for many young readers who have been disparately impacted by systems of inequity and unfinished learning due to COVID-19.”

With the expansion of its virtual programming Reading Partners is actively recruiting volunteers to help serve students, Greenho said.

Click here to find more information on the Reading Partners’ website.

The award celebration also featured remarks from the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.

Bridges to a Brighter Future and Charleston Promise Neighborhood were listed as finalists for the award, both received $1,000 each.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.