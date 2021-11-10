Coastal Carolina beats Ferrum in season opener

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina University men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season in stirring fashion with a 101-73 victory over Ferrum Tuesday night at the HTC Center.

The win gave head coach Cliff Ellis his 799th career win, putting him within one win of the coveted 800-wins plateau.

The Chants had six players reach double figures in the victory as CCU shot almost 50 percent from the field, including going 10-of-30 from beyond the three-point line, and hit 13-of-16 on free throws.

Essam Mostafa led the offense with 24 points, one-point shy of his career-high. He also added a game-high 14 rebounds as the Chants outrebounded the visitors 41-35.

Vince Cole made his debut in teal with 16 points including a team-high four three-pointers. He scored all of his points in the first half, but his early shooting opened up the court for his teammates.

Ebrima Dibba performed like he always does in all facets of the game. He scored 15 points and added five rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Rudi Williams and freshman Josh Uduje also made their CCU debuts in impressive fashion. Williams finished with 14 points, three assists, and a game-high four steals, while Uduje scored 13 points off the bench with three rebounds.

Ferrum shot a respectable 43 percent from the field and hit 11 of their 30 three-point attempts. The Panthers were also a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.

The Panthers had four players reach double figures led by Kajuan Madden-McAfee with 16 points. He hit four three’s for 12 of his total points. Darius Kemp finished with 15 points, while James Smith added 13 and Taqwain Drummond chipped in with 11.

CCU shot its way to a 62-34 halftime lead behind 62.2 percent shooting from the floor in the opening half. Cole led the first-half scoring with 16 points on six-of-eight shooting. That includes four-of-five on three-point field goals.

Mostafa had 12 points and seven rebounds in the opening 20 minutes and Dibba added seven points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

CCU had runs of 10-0, 8-0, and 10-0 in opening up the 28-point halftime lead.

Madden-McAfee had eight points and Smith added five for Ferrum who shot 44.4 percent from the field and hit four-of-eight from beyond the three-point line in the first half.

CCU will be back on the court on Nov. 18 when the Chants travel to Wilmington, N.C., to face UNCW in the first road game of the season. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.