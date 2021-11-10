SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coastal coach: QB McCall could be out for the season

CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.
CCU quarterback Grayson McCall.(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Injured Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall could miss the rest of the season for the 22nd-ranked Chanticleers, coach Jamey Chadwell said.

McCall, a 6-foot-3, 209-pound redshirt sophomore from Indian Trail, North Carolina, missed last weekend’s 28-8 win at Georgia Southern with what the school called an upper-body injury.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” Chadwell said Monday on a Sun Belt Conference coaches teleconference. “We hope to get him back before the end of the regular season.”

Chadwell said McCall was hurt during a 35-28 victory over Troy on Oct. 28. McCall came out for several plays in the third quarter after dropping to the turf. However, he returned to the game and said during postgame interviews that he felt OK.

Chadwell said McCall has had several tests to pinpoint the problem and he is hopeful his standout passer, the FBS leader in pass efficiency, will be back.

“He could be out the rest of the season, based on the recovery ... he could come back before then,” Chadwell said. “We really don’t have a complete answer right now.”

Senior Bryce Carpenter filled in for McCall against Georgia Southern and will start Saturday when the Chants (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt) take on Georgia State (4-5, 3-2).

Carpenter has made nine career starts for Coastal Carolina.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex

Latest News

Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday
Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57
Shane Beamer celebrates after South Carolina's win over Florida
Beamer’s message to South Carolina: Stop thinking about bowl
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, joins his team in singing the Clemson alma mater after...
Down, not out: Close wins keep Clemson in ACC contention
Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn (94) lines up against the Cincinnati Bengals during an...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)