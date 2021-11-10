SC Lottery
Cold front to bring showers, another cool down!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dry weather continues for one more day before a quick moving cold front increases the chance of rain on Thursday. High clouds will traverse our sky today filtering out the sunshine from time to time. High temperatures will still manage to reach the low to mid 70s by this afternoon. Clouds will increase further Thursday along with the chance of scattered showers. Any rain should be short-lived and on the light side. The chance of a scattered shower will continue through Thursday night before wrapping up early Friday with the arrival of a cold front. Morning clouds will quickly give way to sunshine Friday and temperatures will climb into the 70s for one last day. The cooler weather will lag behind the front and won’t be noticed until Saturday morning. A very quick moving upper level disturbance may bring a brief shower on Saturday but right now it appears most of you will stay dry. Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 75.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Showers. High 76.

FRIDAY: Early AM Shower. Turning Sunny. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 66.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

