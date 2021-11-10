SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dawes leads Clemson over in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53

Clemson moved to 1-0 on the season with a victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday
Clemson moved to 1-0 on the season with a victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday(Clemson Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points and Clemson rallied from a 11-point deficit in the first half to beat in-state rival Presbyterian 64-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dawes, a junior guard who averaged nine points last season, was 7-of-14 shooting from the floor, made 4 of 8 from long range and was one point shy of his career best.

Hunter Tyson, who ended last season with three straight double-digit scoring games, and South Florida transfer David Collins added 14 points apiece for the Tigers.

Tyson scored five points inside the final minute of the first half to pull Clemson within 32-24. The Tigers opened the second with a 19-9 surge, capped by PJ Hall’s dunk, and led 43-41 with 14 minutes to play. Dawes hit a 3-pointer a couple minutes later to spark a 20-4 run.

Brandon Younger and Rayshon Harrison, the reigning Big South Conference Freshman of the Year, scored 12 points each for Presbyterian.

The Tigers entered having faced the Blue Hose just three times in the last 10 seasons, but have won ten straight in the series which dates to the 1954-55 season.

Most Read

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Da’Shawn Marquis Richards who faces...
Authorities arrest murder suspect accused of shooting two people near Ravenel
Charleston pediatrician Dr. Annie Andrews announced her run against Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy...
Lowcountry pediatrician to challenge Mace for Congressional seat
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Officials with the Summerville Police Department say one person is in custody following a...
Police: One person in custody following standoff at Summerville apartment complex

Latest News

Charleston Southern wins their season opener with a dominating victory over Johnson and Wales
Bucs sail past Johnson & Wales in season opener
Citadel's Brady Spence (14) makes a basket as Pittsburgh's Mouhamadou Gueye (15) and Noah...
Roche drills 8 3s, The Citadel shoots past Pitt, 78-63
Zia Cooke had 17 points as top-ranked South Carolina beat 5th ranked NC State on Tuesday
Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 5 NC State 66-57
Shane Beamer celebrates after South Carolina's win over Florida
Beamer’s message to South Carolina: Stop thinking about bowl