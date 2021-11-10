Dorchester County ending mask requirement for most county buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County government officials say mask requirements for most county buildings will end on Friday at 5 p.m.

County government officials said they made the move based on the reduction in community transmission as well as the reduction in cases involving the county’s workforce.

In addition, the county cities that there is no indication that the CDC or DHEC will change their recommendation regarding indoor masking, which was part of the county’s justification for reinstating the mask requirement in August.

“For several weeks, the number of cases in Dorchester County (and most of the state) has been on a downward trend,” county officials said. “The two-week incidence rate has also gone from high to moderate. Additionally, access to the vaccine has been expanded to include children ages 5 years old to 11 years old, and the booster shot will soon be available to the majority of the population.”

County employees will also no longer be required to wear a mask while riding together in county vehicles.

However, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center will continue to require masks for visitors and staff, and masks are still required inside all county court.

“Recognizing that the risk to contracting COVID-19 still exists in our community, and public health officials are forecasting a very active flu season, the County encourages employees and residents that are sick to stay at home to prevent the spread of contagious viruses,” officials said.

