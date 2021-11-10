SC Lottery
Dorchester Rd and Orangeburg Rd could soon see new homes, other businesses

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of acres of land at Dorchester Road and Orangeburg Road could soon see a variety of homes and businesses.

On Wednesday, a public hearing will be held at the town of Summerville’s 6 p.m. council meeting.

This is the town’s second public hearing on the proposed 278.53-acre Shewmaker development in Dorchester County.

It is also up for a second and final reading to annex the space on Dorchester Road into the town of Summerville’s municipal limits.

According to Summerville planning director Jessi Shuler, the development includes a commercial area planned to be built at the intersection of Dorchester Road and Orangeburg Road.

Plans also include a mix of townhomes and single-family homes in the rest of the development.

The conceptual master plan shows a maximum of 375 single-family units, 80,000 square feet of commercial uses, and a 15.5-acre town park.

Shuler says most of the wetlands will be left undisturbed. She adds that a portion of the land is intended to be given to the town for public use.

According to the master plan, the Shewmaker Planned Unit Development is anticipated to be constructed in multiple phases over about a ten-year period, with the initial development beginning with residential houses in 2022.

Shuler says additional roads will be built within the development. She says a Traffic Impact Analysis has been reviewed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but that is not included in the master plan yet.

