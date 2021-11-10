Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/AP) - A Spartanburg man received a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for leaving his 19-month-old daughter to die in a burning car while he fled the scene to avoid a police pursuit, according to the 7th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office.

Murray Glenn, with the Solicitor’s Office, said Imhotep O. Norman, 28, pleaded guilty of homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of oxycodone, and possession of Xanax.

Norman’s daughter, Xena R. Norman, died April 12, 2019, due to acute carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns, Glenn said.

Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop Norman’s 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Highway 14 near Johns Road for speeding.

Norman drove over the median of Highway 14 and traveled northbound on I-85 as flames and heavy smoke spewed from Norman’s car, Glenn said.

Troopers forced Norman to the right lane of the road near the 60-mile marker and Norman jumped from the burning car, leaving his daughter in her car seat, Glenn said.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters found the child’s body, Glenn said.

Norman ran into a nearby wooded area and was arrested hours later during a traffic stop near USC Upstate.

After his arrest, Norman admitted to leaving the child in the car during, according to Glenn. He told investigators he thought law enforcement would rescue the child.

During the pursuit, a trooper watched Norman toss a backpack containing an assortment of illegal drugs out of the moving vehicle, Glenn said. Sheriff’s deputies recovered the backpack and the evidence.

Norman will serve 85 percent of Circuit Judge Derham Cole’s prison sentence before he is eligible for release.

