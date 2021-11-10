SC Lottery
Folly Beach County Parks experience flooding, erosion after weekend high tides

Photos taken on Wednesday show the waterline up against the dunes.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - High tides at Folly Beach that led to flooding and erosion this past weekend reached eight and a half feet, Folly Beach Officials said.

Photos taken on Wednesday show the waterline up against the dunes. The dunes along the beach were put in place to protect the seawater from rushing further inland, Folly Beach Coastal Consultant Dr. Nicole Elko said.

Rising sea levels and climate change are to blame for the tidal flooding, Elko said.

“We are experiencing bigger spring tides – that’s what they used to be known as,” Elko said. “Nowadays, people call them king tides, so these are our larger tides that occur during the new moon, particularly during this time of year.”

For every dollar spent on beach restoration, six dollars get put back into South Carolina’s economy because of increased visits to the state’s beaches and parks, officials said.

South Carolina’s accommodation taxes help fund beach restoration efforts, officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

