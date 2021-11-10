SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022

This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the...
This cover image released by Viking shows " “His Name Is George Floyd; One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnip.(Viking via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Viking announced Wednesday that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyd’s death.

The book expands upon the Post’s six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” winner of a Polk award for justice reporting.

“George Floyd’s gruesome, videotaped death changed the world, as millions were moved by the raw humanity of a dying man pleading for air,” Olorunnipa said in a statement. “As we’ve examined his life over the past year, we’ve learned how his struggle to exhale as a Black man in America began decades before a police officer’s knee landed on his neck.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims.
SC reports increase in first-time unemployment claims
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
Shamira Williams, who was a security guard at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, describes the...
Astroworld Festival security guard said more help was needed
The military branch started in 1775, leading up to the American Revolution.
Happy 246th birthday to the US Marine Corps