Irmo PD searching for missing teen

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the search for a missing teenager.

Brandon Pacheco-Nunez, 15, was last seen on Monday, November 8 around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, he left his residence in the New Friarsgate subdivision to ride the school bus.

Pacheco-Nunez was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time he was last seen. He is approximately 5′10″ and 160 pounds.

A missing person’s report was filed with the Irmo Police Department when Pacheco-Nunez’s mother was notified he did not attend school Monday by Dutch Fork High School.

Contact the Irmo Police Department at 803-781-8088 or dispatch at 803-785-2521 if you have any information on his location, or who he may be with.

