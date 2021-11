Lowcountry Early Signing Day Signees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Athletes from around the Lowcountry are putting pen to paper on Wednesday signing their National Letters of Intent to decide where they’ll be playing their sport at the next level. Check out the list of which students are going where below.

Bishop England

Isabella DeMarco, Soccer - Western Carolina

Max Moldenhauer, Lacrosse - Centre College

Robert Pilla, Lacrosse - University of Tampa

Doom Dennis, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist

Jill Smiley, Swimming - South Carolina

Annika Deveau, Cross Country & Track - Belmont Abbey College

First Baptist

Lexi Grant, Basketball - Appalachian State

Tianna Spann, Basketball - Winthrop

Mia Wysong, Basketball, North Greenville

Zach Adams, Golf - South Carolina

Makenzi Norwood, Golf - Trevecca Nazarine

Jenna Walling, Softball - Francis Marion

Fort Dorchester

Madelyn Routhier, Swimming - University of Tampa

Hanahan

Aryan Patel, Baseball - The Citadel

Nicholas Brick, Baseball - Francis Marion

James Island

Hogan Garner, Baseball - Clemson

Tripp Brown, Baseball - Spartanburg Methodist

Lillian Ray, Soccer - College of Charleston

Hannah Higgins, Softball - USC Salkehatchie

Torren Thomas, Softball - USC Salkehatchie

Oceanside Collegiate

Dita Gillum, Soccer - Alabama State

Caleb Costa, Baseball - USC Upstate

Kendal Chunn, Swimming - Georgia Tech

Cooper Porter, Lacrosse - Palm Beach Atlantic

Sarver Adams, Lacrosse - Palm Beach Atlantic

Joshua Lewis, Baseball - Northwestern College

Jacob Lewis, Baseball - Northwestern College

Palmetto Christian

Kate Nyers, Golf, Belmont Abbey

Charlee Olson, Volleyball & Track - Northwestern College

Porter-Gaud

Marianna Singletary, Volleyball - Texas

Cooper Holbrook, Baseball - Vanderbilt

Claire Oldford, Lacrosse - Stetson

Hannah Pierce, Volleyball - Franklin and Marshall

Summerville

Savannah Koester, Softball - Erskine

Carson Shaw, Softball - USC Upstate

Cassidy Lima, Swimming - UNC Wilmington

Brayton Killiri, Wrestling - Lander

Meredith Reed, Soccer - The Citadel

Wando

John Bagwell, Baseball - Sewanee

Ben Bullard, Baseball - College of Charleston

Thomas Campagna, Baseball - USC Lancaster

Calder Garris, Baseball - The Citadel

Brandon Little, Baseball - Wofford

Laurel Maynor, Tennis - Converse College

Peter Foulke, Lacrosse - College of Wooster

Lucas Green, Lacrosse - Keiser University

Kieran Maurer, Lacrosse - Anderson University

Regan Leach, Swimming - University of Lynchburg

Mary Shaw, Swimming - UNC Wilmington

Madison Wood, Lacrosse - Florida Southern

Ava deLyra, Lacrosse - Clemson

Ella Hudock, Volleyball - King University

