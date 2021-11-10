SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mooresville High School releases students early after apparent suicide on campus, district says

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mooresville High School released students early after an apparent suicide on campus Wednesday morning, the Mooresville Graded School District confirmed to WBTV.

School was released at 9 a.m., and Mooresville Police is at the school investigating.

The district said there is a counseling crisis team on the Magnolia Campus Wednesday for students who need to speak with someone. No other information was provided.

“I was outraged that we’ve lost another child. This is a preventable death,” said Crystal Hobbs.

Hobbs was nearly distraught when she heard the news about a suicide on campus at Mooresville High School. Her son Tristen took his own life at age 15 in June, 2018, when he was a sophomore at the school. She knows what the family, and what the students and staff are facing now.

“I can’t imagine…it’s unfortunate again…my heart just goes but to them because their lives have been changed forever,” Hobbs added. “None of these children will ever be the same, they can’t be kids now. Now they have been opened up and they see the ugly truth of what the worst case scenarios is with a mental health crisis.”

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

“Until we learn how to talk about this, how we can learn t get the treatment and resources out to our communities, we’ve have got to get a handle on this and be more proactive and not reactionary right now,” Hobbs said. “I lost my son almost four years ago to suicide and the questions that I have as his mother, when it’s my job to protect him and I could not save him but other are other Tristens out there like him suffering in silence that need help.”

More resources are available here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Hundreds of acres of land at Dorchester Road and Orangeburg Road could soon see a variety of...
Dorchester Rd. and Orangeburg Rd. could soon see new homes, businesses
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 WORKING WEDNESDAYS - Transdev and CARTA
This is the town's second public hearing on the proposed 278.53-acre Shewmaker development in...
Dorchester Rd and Orangeburg Rd could soon see new homes, other businesses
There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing...
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair
Students, faculty and visitors will be allowed inside of Charleston County School District...
Mask mandate lifted for Charleston County School District students and staff