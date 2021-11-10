SC Lottery
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse in the 2017 incident.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston mother has been sentenced to 20 years for the killing of her 1-year-old son. Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse in the 2017 incident.

An autopsy showed that the victim suffered skull fractures, bruising, six broken ribs and a broken left forearm.

An arrest affidavit states that Grant later told authorities said she hit the baby’s head multiple times after getting frustrated with him, causing him to fall. Vashawn Williams, who was charged at the time with unlawful neglect for failing to protect the infant, said he saw the the child’s mother punch the victim in the stomach and slam him against a hotel room dresser.

The police investigation began when officers were called to the Inn Town Suites on Rivers Avenue for an unresponsive baby. The child was then taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say Grant initially told detectives she noticed her son breathing abnormally after giving him a bottle.

