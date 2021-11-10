Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store on North Charleston.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 25-year-old Dartez Lamart Ferguson Jr who is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

The charges stem from a shooting at the A1 Grocery store on 4104 Dorchester Road. A report states that victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene.

According to NCPD officials, an investigation revealed that Ferguson picked up the suspect of the murder and drove him from the scene.

Ferguson was located, arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a handgun by persons unlawful.

