Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after four men were attacked Tuesday at a tire store in North Charleston.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. at Bernie’s Tires on Rivers Avenue.

A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the distribution of air in the tires on their vehicle.

Police say the men left the business but returned later. One man was armed with a hammer, one with a pipe and the third used his hands during the assault, the report states.

The men assaulted three victims with a hammer and pipe, the report states. Officers say the three victims were bleeding heavily from the face and head and were transported by EMS for their injuries.

A fourth victim reported being punched in the face and back and had visible marks on his face, the report states.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspects through a review of video surveillance at the business.

