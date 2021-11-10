SC Hospital Association recognizes hospitals for clinical safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) -The South Carolina Hospital Association is announcing their Zero Harm Awards program is recognizing 58 hospitals in the state for clinical safety this year.

Altogether, the hospitals won 223 Certified Zero Harm awards. These awards represent a combined 314,414 days without medical harm to a patient, a news release stated.

The Zero Harm program began in 2014 to recognize hospitals that are at the forefront of preventing medical errors, a leading cause of death in the U.S, the news release stated.

“The Zero Harm program is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sector that improves the quality of life in South Carolina,” SCHA Executive Director of Innovation Karen Reynolds said. “As medical errors continue to be a major concern across the country, South Carolina has developed a blueprint for reducing avoidable harm in our healthcare facilities that other states can follow.”

For a full list of this year’s award winners, click here.

The Zero Harm Awards works with the state health department who independently validates hospital data.

