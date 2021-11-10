SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Hospital Association recognizes hospitals for clinical safety

These awards represent 314,414 days without medical harm to a patient, a news release stated.
These awards represent 314,414 days without medical harm to a patient, a news release stated.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) -The South Carolina Hospital Association is announcing their Zero Harm Awards program is recognizing 58 hospitals in the state for clinical safety this year.

Altogether, the hospitals won 223 Certified Zero Harm awards. These awards represent a combined 314,414 days without medical harm to a patient, a news release stated.

The Zero Harm program began in 2014 to recognize hospitals that are at the forefront of preventing medical errors, a leading cause of death in the U.S, the news release stated.

“The Zero Harm program is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sector that improves the quality of life in South Carolina,” SCHA Executive Director of Innovation Karen Reynolds said. “As medical errors continue to be a major concern across the country, South Carolina has developed a blueprint for reducing avoidable harm in our healthcare facilities that other states can follow.”

For a full list of this year’s award winners, click here.

The Zero Harm Awards works with the state health department who independently validates hospital data.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
This is the town's second public hearing on the proposed 278.53-acre Shewmaker development in...
Dorchester Rd and Orangeburg Rd could soon see new homes, other businesses
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh - clipped version
Transdev, the company that operates CARTA, is hiring. Transdev has openings for several jobs at...
Working Wednesdays: Transdev is hiring drivers and others for CARTA