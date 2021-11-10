SC reports increase in COVID deaths, percent-positive

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of a drop in new cases, but an increase in deaths in the latest batch of tests.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, which means numbers released Wednesday were from Monday’s tests.

The agency reported 352 new cases, down from 382 reported on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s total included 190 confirmed through PCR tests and another 162 detected through rapid tests.

The agency reported 27 new deaths, up from just two reported Tuesday.

Of the 27 deaths, 19 were confirmed and eight were listed as probable. A total of six deaths were reported in Lowcountry counties; Charleston County reported two confirmed deaths and one probable. Berkeley County reported two confirmed deaths. Georgetown County reported one probable death.

The results came from 5,089 tests with a positive rate of 8.0%, up from Tuesday’s 4.3%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 905,182 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 724,945 cases detected using PCR tests and 180,237 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,923 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 12,039 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,884 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

Since the pandemic began, the state has administered more than 12 million COVID tests.



