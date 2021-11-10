SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports increase in first-time unemployment claims

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims.
For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Weekly initial unemployment claims continue to yo-yo, with South Carolina reporting a higher number over the past week compared with the week before.

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims.

For the previous week, the state received 1,130. The down-again, up-again pattern has continued for several weeks, but the total has remained under 2,000 since mid-September.

Horry County reported the highest number of claims at 150, followed by Greenville County’s 130. Richland County had 98.

In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported the most with 78 claims, followed by Charleston County’s 61 and Dorchester County’s 56.

Colleton, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Beaufort Counties each reported fewer than 20.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $2.89 million in benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid a total of $6.57 billion in federal and state benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said the state’s unemployment rate for the month of September dropped a tenth of a point to 4.1% from August’s 4.2%.

The October rate has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
A Spartanburg man received a 28-year prison sentence Tuesday for leaving his 19-month-old...
Father gets 28 years for leaving girl to die in burning car
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Army Corps of Engineers general addresses city council to sell sea wall project
Students, faculty and visitors will be allowed inside of Charleston County School District...
Mask mandate lifted for Charleston County School District students and staff