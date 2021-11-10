SC reports increase in first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Weekly initial unemployment claims continue to yo-yo, with South Carolina reporting a higher number over the past week compared with the week before.

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,310 first-time unemployment claims.

For the previous week, the state received 1,130. The down-again, up-again pattern has continued for several weeks, but the total has remained under 2,000 since mid-September.

Horry County reported the highest number of claims at 150, followed by Greenville County’s 130. Richland County had 98.

In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County reported the most with 78 claims, followed by Charleston County’s 61 and Dorchester County’s 56.

Colleton, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Beaufort Counties each reported fewer than 20.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out a total of $2.89 million in benefits.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid a total of $6.57 billion in federal and state benefits.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said the state’s unemployment rate for the month of September dropped a tenth of a point to 4.1% from August’s 4.2%.

The October rate has not yet been released.

