‘She’s depending on me to find her’: Mother makes desperate plea for help finding N.J. girl

By WCBS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST ORANGE, N.J. (WCBS) - The search continues for a missing New Jersey teenager who hasn’t been seen in a month.

Some in the community say authorities aren’t doing enough to find her because she is Black.

“My daughter is 14 years old; she don’t deserve this,” Jamie Moore said.

Moore made a desperate plea for help in the search for her missing daughter Jashya, who vanished last month in East Orange, New Jersey.

“She did not run away! She did not run away. She was abducted, OK?” Moore said. “I don’t know who did it, but we are looking for you.”

Moore said her sadness is turning into anger now that after 26 days, there’s been no sign of Jashya.

And she had a message for her girl.

“You know you’re my baby, and I know you would have called me by now,” she said. “I know you would have came. You never would have stayed out one night. Something happened to my daughter.”

Moore said Jashya went to a deli to buy some stuff but never returned. Surveillance video shows her entering the store with an older man who helped her pays for the items.

Police have interviewed the man as well as the teenager’s stepfather, who is involved in a domestic violence case against her mother.

They said there is no person of interest in the case and don’t suspect foul play.

People in East Orange took to the streets and handed out fliers in hopes of finding Jashya.

“She’s depending on me to find her,” Moore said.

People are also worried that the streets are not safe.

“My 14-year-old daughter said she would like something to eat and instead of her going out, I told her I’ll get it and I’ll bring it to her,” East Orange resident Anthony Douglas said.

With the search stretching into its fourth week, some feel there’s a double standard when it comes to the search for missing African American children.

“We are ignored. We are definitely ignored. Black girls who are missing every day and we don’t get them get to see them plastered on the news or anything,” another East Orange resident, Shamira Butler, said.

The reward for information leading to finding Jashya Moore is now $15,000.

East Orange police asked anyone with information to contact them. Tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

