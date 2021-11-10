SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.(AP Photo/Michel Euler/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

There is video that shows the moment 15-year-old Lauryn Ham is hit by another player during a...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teen sucker punched during basketball game
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
‘She’s depending on me to find her:’ Family searches for missing N.J. girl
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia