SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina lawmakers hear from voters on redrawn district maps

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers heard from dozens of voters about district maps that are being redrawn.

The redrawn maps will occur after census is released; South Carolina added 500,000 people over the past decade, so there will be more political seats available now.

Most of the people who signed up to talk, took issue with the way the maps were drawn.

Some worried that places where a lot of minorities live, were being split up to dilute their vote.

“We are gravely concerned with what we see. Your plan appears to unnecessarily eliminate districts that formally provided black voters a meaningful opportunity to participate in the political process,” said Brenda Murphy, the NAACP state conference president.

But a member of the redistricting committee said, their latest map is the best they have. He said it preserves 20 districts in which minorities are in the majority.

Many citizens questioned why certain districts were being split up. Like one voter from Bamberg County. Before, her district included parts of Barnwell and Colleton, but according to the redrawn map, she says her district will be “shoved” in Orangeburg County.

“Orangeburg is a huge county with a huge school district and it has lots of small businesses and large industries. On the other hand, Barnwell and Colleton counties are small with small school districts. Both desperately need new businesses that would ultimately increase our tax bases,” said Nancy Kemp, a Bamberg County resident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
This is the town's second public hearing on the proposed 278.53-acre Shewmaker development in...
Summerville leaders to consider new housing, business development
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library