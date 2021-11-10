South Carolina lawmakers hear from voters on redrawn district maps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of South Carolina lawmakers heard from dozens of voters about district maps that are being redrawn.

The redrawn maps will occur after census is released; South Carolina added 500,000 people over the past decade, so there will be more political seats available now.

Most of the people who signed up to talk, took issue with the way the maps were drawn.

Some worried that places where a lot of minorities live, were being split up to dilute their vote.

“We are gravely concerned with what we see. Your plan appears to unnecessarily eliminate districts that formally provided black voters a meaningful opportunity to participate in the political process,” said Brenda Murphy, the NAACP state conference president.

But a member of the redistricting committee said, their latest map is the best they have. He said it preserves 20 districts in which minorities are in the majority.

Many citizens questioned why certain districts were being split up. Like one voter from Bamberg County. Before, her district included parts of Barnwell and Colleton, but according to the redrawn map, she says her district will be “shoved” in Orangeburg County.

“Orangeburg is a huge county with a huge school district and it has lots of small businesses and large industries. On the other hand, Barnwell and Colleton counties are small with small school districts. Both desperately need new businesses that would ultimately increase our tax bases,” said Nancy Kemp, a Bamberg County resident.

