SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State representative pre-files bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18

In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola...
In this Thursday, July 9, 2020 file photo, a bartender makes a cocktail in New Orleans. Loyola Police sent out an email on Oct. 3 warning of multiple reports of roofie-like symptoms at bars where students frequent. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State Representative Todd Rutherford (D-74) pre-filed a bill Wednesday to lower the minimum legal drinking age in South Carolina to 18.

“This is a personal freedom issue. If you are old enough to fight for our country, if you’re old enough to vote, if you’re old enough to sign on for thousands of dollars of student loans for a college education, then you are old enough to have a drink,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford believes that South Carolina’s fiscal outlook means that the state can adjust the drinking age while improving roads.

“Now is the time to do this. Between the existing state budget surplus, all the money that Joe Biden has sent us, and the economic growth that will come as a result, we can afford to do this. Rather than criminalize adults for doing something that is otherwise legal, we can show the rest of the country that there is a better way.”

The bill will be considered when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The drinking age in South Carolina last changed in 1984, when it was raised from 18 to 21 years old amid a move by the federal government to withhold highway funding to states with lower legal drinking ages.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the family member was doing target...
2 children shot during target practice in S.C.
Emergency officials say a 10-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face as an adult was...
Report: 10-year-old accidentally shot in the face as adult was attempting to unload gun
New documents reveal allegations of inappropriate conduct were levied against Dr. Kelvin Wymbs...
New documents show resigned superintendent was accused of inappropriate conduct
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
One person dead following shooting in North Charleston

Latest News

Photos taken on Wednesday show the waterline up against the dunes.
Folly Beach County Parks experience flooding, erosion after weekend high tides
This is the town's second public hearing on the proposed 278.53-acre Shewmaker development in...
Dorchester Rd and Orangeburg Rd could soon see new homes, other businesses
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 WORKING WEDNESDAYS - Transdev and CARTA
There will be more than 50 vendors at the event and many types of jobs including manufacturing...
Berkeley County to host upcoming job fair