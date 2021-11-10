Veterans Park in Goose Creek to honor former council member, veteran

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek is set to host an opening ceremony for a Veterans Park named in honor of a former Goose Creek City Council member.

John McCants spent 24 years on the Goose Creek City Council after serving in both the Korean and Vietnam war.

The John McCants Veterans Park will be on Anita Drive, at the location of the former Dennis Park.

The opening ceremony takes place on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Goose Creek Mayor Gregory Habib and Rep. Joe Daning are expected to speak at the ceremony.

A pavilion at the park will be named after PFC Larry R. Gourdine, who died in the Vietnam War at the age of 19.

