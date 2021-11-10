SC Lottery
Woman shoots 13-year-old suspect in attempted carjacking

By KSDK Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - A St. Louis woman says she’s grateful to be alive after two teenagers attempted carjacking her at gunpoint. Afraid for her life, she used her own gun against them, wounding one.

The 37-year-old victim says just seconds after she parked outside her apartment Monday night, two young men passed her. She says at first the 13-year-old suspect asked to use her cell phone. He was with an older teen, about 16 years old.

“The other young man said, ‘So, you don’t have a phone?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t.’ And he pulled out his gun and said, ‘Well, give me your keys,’” the woman said.

The woman says the 13-year-old took off with her keys and kept trying to start her car. She says he kept his hand wrapped in a piece of clothing, as if he had a gun, but never revealed one.

“My mind frame was to keep the other gentleman calm, so therefore, he wouldn’t shoot. It was pretty frightening,” the woman said.

But despite her fears, the woman pulled her own gun out of her purse and fired multiple times.

“It’s a six-round, and I let the clip loose. All six in fear of my life,” she said. “I am very grateful to be alive.”

As the teens took off, the 13-year-old was hit in the leg. Police found him a block away, and he is now in juvenile custody.

Police are still looking for the other teen.

