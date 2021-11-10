SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Transdev is hiring drivers and others for CARTA

CDL drivers and mechanics are needed
By Ann McGill
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Transdev, the company that operates CARTA, is hiring. Transdev has openings for several jobs at the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority.

Hiring managers with Transdev will talk about opportunities available with CARTA. The bus service provides public transportation for locals and visitors within parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.

Transdev has openings for fixed route bus operators, paratransit operators, mechanics and utility/service line workers. Bus drivers must have a CDL. Apply by clicking here.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

