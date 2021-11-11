Boone Hall Plantation restoration project begins

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the nation’s most popular historic sites will undergo a 14-month major restoration project.

SouthCon Building Group kicked off the project at Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens in Mount Pleasant.

The project will include the restoration of the plantation’s existing two-story cotton gin and will add 3,000 square feet of support space to house a warming kitchen, restrooms, and an ADA-compliant elevator.

“It’s exciting to be part of a project that means so much to our local community, yet also has broader, national implications,” SouthCon President Chris Spach said. “We are honored that Boone Hall Plantation chose our team to help preserve its 300-plus years of history for generations to come.”

Because the plantation hosts daily tours for the public nearly 365 days per year, SouthCon’s team will focus on maintaining a safe environment for employees and visitors alike, keeping disruptions to a minimum, and ensuring the delivery of a high-quality completed project, the contractor said.

