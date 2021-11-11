SC Lottery
Cam Newton returns to Panthers

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCSC) - Cam Newton is back in Carolina.

The former NFL MVP has agreed to a deal with the Panthers the team announced on Thursday afternoon pending a physical.

The 32-year old played 9 seasons in Carolina after the team made him the top overall pick of the 2011 draft. He helped lead the team to the Super Bowl in 2015 and he still is the franchise leader in three categories.

Newton will help replace Sam Darnold who is out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

The quarterback was released by Carolina after the 2019 season and signed with the New England Patriots. He started 15 games there in 2020 and ran for 12 touchdowns.

