Deputies investigating fatal stabbing on St. Helena Island

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing on St. Helena Island.

Deputies say they responded to Olde Church Road on St. Helena Island just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning for a reported stabbing.

Authorities say they found 35-year-old Dominick Lesesene lying unresponsive near the road. Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services attempted to render aid to Lesesene, but he died at the scene from apparent stab wounds.

Deputies say witnesses observed Lesesene and another man in a physical altercation where Lesesene was stabbed multiple times before the other man fled the scene.

Deputies and investigators are currently looking for the person of interest and say there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

