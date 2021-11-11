Georgetown County Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Habitat for Humanity-Georgetown County needs volunteers to assist with its homebuilding projects.

Spokesman Jacob Rigopoulos said the group is looking for those who can help with new home construction, home building projects and its new cottage program.

Click here to register to complete a volunteer application.

Current on-site days and hours are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, ecumenical, Christian-based organization that builds decent and affordable homes for low-income working families. Habitat homeowners purchase their homes with affordable, no-profit mortgages and sweat equity.

The group also offers home repair services to homeowners so they can continue to live in safe, decent homes for years to come. Some of our home repair work includes painting, weatherization and minor repair services to preserve home exteriors and revitalize neighborhoods.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.