Halloween drug investigation leads to three arrests in Orangeburg County

From left: Dickey Faircloth, Destiney Spires and Anthony Bell.
From left: Dickey Faircloth, Destiney Spires and Anthony Bell.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are behind bars after Orangeburg County deputies paid a visit to a home on Halloween, looking for a wanted person.

On Oct. 31, deputies went to a residence on Cobb Road. During that follow-up, investigators noticed a license plate that didn’t belong on a vehicle located on the property.

“I’m not aware of too many Acuras being used to farm,” the sheriff said. “This was a farm tag on a passenger vehicle.”

Information developed from the investigation led to the arrest of Dickey Faircloth, 39, Destiney Spires, 29, and Anthony Bell, 20, who lived together at a Willie Road residence.

Deputies say Faircloth has been charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

Spires has been charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of methamphetamine.

Bell was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Several children at the residence were removed from the home and taken into protective custody.

“This was just good work and paying attention to detail,” the sheriff said. “These arrests resulted in more than just a stolen car being recovered.”

