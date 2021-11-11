SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves more populations during pandemic

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Meals on Wheels President George Roberts said that over the past 21 months, the nonprofit has served different populations than usual.

“Primarily in the past we saw people that were mostly elderly. We’re now seeing the grocery store worker in their 30s with COVID, we’re seeing dementia patients in their 50s for the first time,” Roberts said.

Unlike some other Meals on Wheels locations, Roberts says their program is not poverty based.

Instead, anyone who’s homebound for any period of time, regardless of their age or income, qualifies for their programs.

“I hope we’re not driving past homes where there’s a need and they’re just not aware that its available to them,” he said.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels is back to delivering meals five days a week after being scaled back due to the pandemic. He says that face-to-face contact is making them more aware of different situations in the community.

“People we’re serving are saying, ’Hey my neighbor across the street, they just broke their hip and they’re home, they need meals, and they haven’t called you. Can you help me?’” Roberts said.

As the holiday season approaches, Roberts says he’s hoping everyone who is need of meals will be served.

If you or someone you know is in need of meals or you are interested in donating, you can visit ecmow.org or call (843) 881-9350.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Latest News

Nearly 50 staff members at Summerville Medical Center, including doctors, nurses,...
Summerville Medical Center honors its staff members with military service
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels serving wider range of people as holidays approach
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville Medical Center honors its staff members with military service