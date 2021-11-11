East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves more populations during pandemic

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - East Cooper Meals on Wheels President George Roberts said that over the past 21 months, the nonprofit has served different populations than usual.

“Primarily in the past we saw people that were mostly elderly. We’re now seeing the grocery store worker in their 30s with COVID, we’re seeing dementia patients in their 50s for the first time,” Roberts said.

Unlike some other Meals on Wheels locations, Roberts says their program is not poverty based.

Instead, anyone who’s homebound for any period of time, regardless of their age or income, qualifies for their programs.

“I hope we’re not driving past homes where there’s a need and they’re just not aware that its available to them,” he said.

East Cooper Meals on Wheels is back to delivering meals five days a week after being scaled back due to the pandemic. He says that face-to-face contact is making them more aware of different situations in the community.

“People we’re serving are saying, ’Hey my neighbor across the street, they just broke their hip and they’re home, they need meals, and they haven’t called you. Can you help me?’” Roberts said.

As the holiday season approaches, Roberts says he’s hoping everyone who is need of meals will be served.

If you or someone you know is in need of meals or you are interested in donating, you can visit ecmow.org or call (843) 881-9350.

