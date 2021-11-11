Mount Pleasant Police Department recognizes veteran officers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department held a ceremony Thursday to honor officers who served in the military.

Officers and staff members who served in the military were honored on Veterans Day with a uniform pin that designates them as veterans.

Patrol Supervisor Sgt. Darren Raley says he’s happy the department recognized veterans.

“I love the fact that they’re recognizing it,” Raley said. “There’s a lot of veterans out there and we come with a particular set of skills and maturity. This organization actually recognizes that.”

Public Information Officer Don Calabrese says the idea came from veteran officers in the department.

“The officers have a good voice at the police department,” Calabrese said. “Several veteran officers came together and came up with the idea to modify the uniform policy to add a veteran pin that could be worn on the uniform.”

The idea was then approved by the police chief.

Calabrese says, in addition to the recognition, the pins can be used as a tool to connect an officer with members of the community.

“So many of our veterans need assistance and we work with them as police officers, Calabrese said. “Now these officers, they don’t have to start that conversation. The pin will be a conversation starter.”

Sgt. Raley agreed, adding that the pin could allow officers to connect with veterans as brothers instead of just officers.

In all, 25 officers and 2 civilians were presented pins in the ceremony held in front of Mount Pleasant Town Hall.

