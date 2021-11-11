New noise ordinance in place for Berkeley County following complaints from community

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new noise ordinance is in place for Berkeley County after the sheriff’s office received multiple noise complaints from communities around the county.

The noise ordinance defines noises as “any sound that is either loud, boisterous, unpleasant, unreasonable or that causes a disturbance of the public peace.” In addition, the sheriff’s office says creating unnecessary or unusually loud noise that is prolonged or unnatural in time is prohibited.

“Any persons found to make, or cause to be made, any loud, boisterous, or unreasonable noise will be in violation of the ordinance,” the sheriff’s office said.

The ordinance lists several types of noise that include but are not specifically limited to:

Radios, tele-visions, percussion instruments, or loudspeakers

Construction, repairing, or demolition of buildings

Yelling or shouting

Vehicle exhaust or vehicle defect

Fireworks or gunshots

Any other loud or unnatural noise that would be a discomfort to any residence

BCSO officials says when a deputy responds to a call for service involving noise, there are enforcement factors that will allow the deputy to use their best judgement to determine if someone is in violation of the noise ordinance.

“The deputy will take into account circumstances like volume and intensity, proximity to homes, duration and consistency of the noise and the time of day,” authorities say. “If the violator is convicted, they would be required to pay a fine of between $100 and $500 and may be put in jail for no more than 30 days.”

This new ordinance will replace an old ordinance that was implemented in 2005 and 2009.

“I worked alongside County Council members and the staff from the Sheriff’s Office to create an ordinance that will benefit citizens.” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “We have received complaints from all over Berkeley County about disturbances that are a result of noise. We will not overreach with the ordinance but instead we hope to improve our citizens quality of life. Deputies will enforce the noise ordinance but will simultaneously protect everyone’s constitutional rights.”

