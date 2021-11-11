North Charleston hosting annual Veterans Day event

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston is honoring the men and women who’ve served in the United States Armed Forces at their 19th annual Veterans Day Tribute. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Felix Davis Community Center.

TJ Rostin with the Parks and Recreations Department for the city says more than 300 veterans are signed up for Thursday’s event. Rostin says they are downsizing the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but family members and community members are still welcome to attend.

Veterans will be called upon individually to be recognized for their service, and North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is also expected to attend and say a few words.

The majority of the event is taking place outside as a safety precaution, and unlike previous years, they won’t be serving lunch to the veterans. The veterans will however receive a gift card to a local restaurant.

It takes about 40 to 50 city officials to put the event on, but Rostin says it’s one of their most important events to show their appreciation to veterans and give them an opportunity to share their stories with the community.

“It’s good to see how much they enjoy seeing each other, some old friends, telling some old stories about what happened when they were in the service,” Rostin said. “So, it’s really good to see the smile on their face when they’re able to be recognized for what they’ve done.”

Rostin says a majority of veterans attending are local and have attended this event for years.

Darbis Briggman is one of those veterans who says he’s been attending the event since it first started 19 years ago. He was in the service for 23 years, and to this day he says seeing the community come together like this means the world to him because of the ultimate sacrifice so many have made.

“If I had to do it all over again I would, I would,” Briggman said. “It’s the reason why you have the freedom of speech, it’s because of the veterans who have laid down their lives, and the ones that are still alive, that we can continue to have freedom.”

Organizers are recommending attendees RSVP ahead of time since they will have limited seating.

Some roads in Park Circle will be closed for the event. Parking is available for veterans on site, and the event is free to attend.

