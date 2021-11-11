SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Palace: Queen Elizabeth II will attend remembrance service

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.

The palace said the 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

It said that “mindful of her doctors’ recent advice,” the queen will not attend another engagement, the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks. She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

The palace said at the time that the queen, who served in World War II as an army driver, had a “firm intention” to attend the Remembrance Sunday service.

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Latest News

Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Police radioed ‘crushing-type injuries’ as Houston concert continued
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
How the COVID-19 pandemic's end may look
Julia Hawkins gained a world record at the 2021 Louisiana Senior Games in Hammond, La.
105-year-old woman dashes to world record
An Amber Alert in Texas for 3-year-old McKenzie Byrne has been canceled. Police said she has...
Missing 3-year-old girl in Texas found safe; Amber Alert canceled